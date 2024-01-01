Cake in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve cake
Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
984 East Main Street, Jackson
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
Chef Francisco’s famed recipe starts with crushed pecans and fresh, shredded carrots baked in two mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake, then finishes with a luscious, made from scratch cream cheese icing.
|Order of Corn Cake
|$3.85
Three slices of our delicious corn cake.
The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe
298 Main Street, Jackson
|Apple Crumb Cake
|$3.75
A cinnamon apple cake with crumb topping.
|Mini 6" Carrot Cake
|$22.00
Serves 6-8. Boxed and ready!
|Chocolate Peppermint Cake Pop
|$2.00
A hint of peppermint in the cake, dipped in chocolate covered with crush candy canes.