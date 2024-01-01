Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve cake

Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street

984 East Main Street, Jackson

Carrot Cake$7.99
Chef Francisco’s famed recipe starts with crushed pecans and fresh, shredded carrots baked in two mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake, then finishes with a luscious, made from scratch cream cheese icing.
Order of Corn Cake$3.85
Three slices of our delicious corn cake.
The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe

298 Main Street, Jackson

Apple Crumb Cake$3.75
A cinnamon apple cake with crumb topping.
Mini 6" Carrot Cake$22.00
Serves 6-8. Boxed and ready!
Chocolate Peppermint Cake Pop$2.00
A hint of peppermint in the cake, dipped in chocolate covered with crush candy canes.
