Cheesecake in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve cheesecake

Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street

984 East Main Street, Jackson

Takeout
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.50
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe

298 Main Street, Jackson

TakeoutDelivery
Snickers Cheesecake Slice$5.25
Topped with Snickers bar pieces, caramel and chocolate fudge, with an Oreo crust
Blueberry Cheesecake$5.25
Traditional creamy NY Style cheesecake with blueberry coulis and cream cheese icing
Caramel Apple Cheesecake$5.95
A cinnamon graham crust topped with caramel, apple filling, streusel and cinnamon cream cheese icing
