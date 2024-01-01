Cheesecake in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
984 East Main Street, Jackson
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$6.50
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
More about The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe
The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe
298 Main Street, Jackson
|Snickers Cheesecake Slice
|$5.25
Topped with Snickers bar pieces, caramel and chocolate fudge, with an Oreo crust
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|$5.25
Traditional creamy NY Style cheesecake with blueberry coulis and cream cheese icing
|Caramel Apple Cheesecake
|$5.95
A cinnamon graham crust topped with caramel, apple filling, streusel and cinnamon cream cheese icing