Chocolate cake in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
984 East Main Street, Jackson
|Chocolate Tuxedo Cake
|$6.50
Chocolate cake with cream cheese+Chocolate mousse between layers, topped with chocolate ganache.
More about The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe
The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe
298 Main Street, Jackson
|Chocolate Peppermint Cake Pop
|$2.00
A hint of peppermint in the cake, dipped in chocolate covered with crush candy canes.
|Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Buttercream
|$5.25
A triple layer chocolate cake with our signature chocolate buttercream icing.
|Chocolate Cake Pop
|$1.75
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Semi-Sweet Chocolate. Decorated Seasonally.