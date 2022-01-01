Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Jackson

Jackson restaurants that serve pretzels

The Spot on Main

298 E. Main St, Jackson

TakeoutDelivery
298 Pretzel Bun$5.95
Our signature sandwich with special sauce on a pretzel bun. Choose ham and swiss, or turkey and gouda. Comes with lettuce and tomato. Add bacon if you please. Add a chip flavor of your choice or upgrade to a side salad.
Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese Sauce$4.75
A snack to share or perfect alongside a salad.
The Playhouse Pretzel Sandwich$5.95
Perfect any time of the day – a 4 oz. Steve Evans Country Sausage Patty, fresh egg, gouda cheese, on a grilled pretzel bun with our 298 dijon mayo and fresh arugula.
Boba Hut Jackson - 259 Chillicothe Street

259 Chillicothe Street, Jackson

Takeout
Pretzel Dog Combo$5.50
Pretzel - Salted$3.00
Pretzel - Cinnamon Sugar$3.50
