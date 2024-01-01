Quesadillas in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
984 East Main Street, Jackson
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with a guacamole salad.
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)
|$7.75
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and shredded cheese.