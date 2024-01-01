Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve quesadillas

Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street

984 East Main Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with a guacamole salad.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)$7.75
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and shredded cheese.
More about Casa Grande of Jackson - 984 East Main Street
The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe

298 Main Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL - Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese grilled on a white tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and optional add on sour cream.
More about The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe

Map

