Waffles in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve waffles
More about The Corner Pub | Jackson, OH
The Corner Pub | Jackson, OH
201 Broadway Street, Jackson
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
More about The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe
The Spot on Main • Coffeehouse & Cafe
298 Main Street, Jackson
|Gluten-Free Waffle
|$4.00
Served with pure maple syrup. Enjoy these artisanal waffles that are free of gluten, dairy, soy, preservatives, and added sugar. Sweetened with organic fruit.
|Belgian Liege Waffle
|$5.00
Sweet Belgian Waffle, served with blueberries and a maple syrup drizzle.