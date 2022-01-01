Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Coyote Blues image

 

Coyote Blues

1430 Union University Dr, Suite E

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Salsa$1.00
Roasted green tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, cream cheese & cilantro.
Queso Blanco$6.00
Served with pueblo chips
Cheesy Chicken & Rice$11.00
Mexican rice topped with fajita chicken & queso blanco. Served with Mexican cornbread.
More about Coyote Blues
731 Sports Bar and Grill image

 

731 Sports Bar and Grill

601 Vann Dr, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
All-American Burger$9.99
Out traditional burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onion.
Catfish Bites$10.99
Southern Fried! Served with Tater Sauce
Philly Steak Sandwich$11.99
Thinly sliced Angus Beef, Bell Peppers & Onions, topped with Swiss Cheese on a Toasted French Roll.
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill

