Cheeseburgers in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Coyote Blues
1430 Union University Dr, Suite E
|Green Salsa
|$1.00
Roasted green tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, cream cheese & cilantro.
|Queso Blanco
|$6.00
Served with pueblo chips
|Cheesy Chicken & Rice
|$11.00
Mexican rice topped with fajita chicken & queso blanco. Served with Mexican cornbread.
731 Sports Bar and Grill
601 Vann Dr, Jackson
|All-American Burger
|$9.99
Out traditional burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onion.
|Catfish Bites
|$10.99
Southern Fried! Served with Tater Sauce
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$11.99
Thinly sliced Angus Beef, Bell Peppers & Onions, topped with Swiss Cheese on a Toasted French Roll.