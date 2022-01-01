Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Green Frog Coffee Company image

ICE CREAM

Green Frog Coffee Company

1410 Union University Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scoop of Chicken Salad on Lettuce$5.19
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.32
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
More about Green Frog Coffee Company
Redbone’s image

 

Redbone’s

584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad$13.79
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken
More about Redbone’s
Coyote Blues image

 

Coyote Blues

1430 Union University Dr, Suite E

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$11.00
Fajita chicken, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.
More about Coyote Blues
731 Sports Bar and Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

731 Sports Bar and Grill

601 Vann Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Blacksmith

216 N Shannon St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Club Salad$13.50
Iceberg & Spring mix blend w/ fried chicken breast, candied bacon, English cucumbers, tomato, red onion, croutons, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses Choice of dressing
More about The Blacksmith
Restaurant banner

 

Green Frog Jackson South

1649 South Highland Avenue, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.32
Scoop of Chicken Salad on Lettuce$2.75
Classic Chicken Salad$6.75
More about Green Frog Jackson South

