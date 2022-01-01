Chicken salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Green Frog Coffee Company
ICE CREAM
Green Frog Coffee Company
1410 Union University Dr, Jackson
|Scoop of Chicken Salad on Lettuce
|$5.19
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.32
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.75
More about Redbone’s
Redbone’s
584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson
|Large Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken
More about Coyote Blues
Coyote Blues
1430 Union University Dr, Suite E
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fajita chicken, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
FRENCH FRIES
731 Sports Bar and Grill
601 Vann Dr, Jackson
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
More about The Blacksmith
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Blacksmith
216 N Shannon St, Jackson
|Fried Chicken Club Salad
|$13.50
Iceberg & Spring mix blend w/ fried chicken breast, candied bacon, English cucumbers, tomato, red onion, croutons, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses Choice of dressing