Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Green Frog Coffee Company image

ICE CREAM

Green Frog Coffee Company

1410 Union University Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
More about Green Frog Coffee Company
Redbone’s image

 

Redbone’s

584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funky Chicken Sandwich$13.79
Grilled Chicken, Ham, bacon, bbq sauce, swiss cheese on a corn dusted bun.
More about Redbone’s
Coyote Blues image

 

Coyote Blues

1430 Union University Dr, Suite E

No reviews yet
Takeout
Campfire Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico, jalapenos on a jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
More about Coyote Blues
731 Sports Bar and Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

731 Sports Bar and Grill

601 Vann Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Smoked Chicken. Pickles, Alabama White BBQ Sauce.
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Green Frog Jackson South

1649 South Highland Avenue, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$5.19
More about Green Frog Jackson South

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Chicken Pasta

Mac And Cheese

Ham Sandwiches

Chili

Grits

Salmon

Pudding

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1328 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston