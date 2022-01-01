Chicken sandwiches in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Green Frog Coffee Company
1410 Union University Dr, Jackson
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.75
Redbone’s
584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson
|Funky Chicken Sandwich
|$13.79
Grilled Chicken, Ham, bacon, bbq sauce, swiss cheese on a corn dusted bun.
Coyote Blues
1430 Union University Dr, Suite E
|Campfire Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico, jalapenos on a jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
731 Sports Bar and Grill
601 Vann Dr, Jackson
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Smoked Chicken. Pickles, Alabama White BBQ Sauce.