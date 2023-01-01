Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-004 - Jackson, TN

2046 Pleasant Plains Extension, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon$24.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-004 - Jackson, TN
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St

216 N Shannon St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon Pasta$33.00
Our handed cut 6oz Filet Mignon seasoned to perfection and cooked to order placed on top of our specialty Forged pasta
More about The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Garden Salad

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pasta

Tacos

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Martin

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Union City

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Martin

No reviews yet

Union City

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston