Filet mignon in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve filet mignon
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-004 - Jackson, TN
2046 Pleasant Plains Extension, Jackson
|Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon
|$24.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St
216 N Shannon St, Jackson
|Filet Mignon Pasta
|$33.00
Our handed cut 6oz Filet Mignon seasoned to perfection and cooked to order placed on top of our specialty Forged pasta