Jackson restaurants you'll love
Jackson's top cuisines
Must-try Jackson restaurants
More about Gather Jackson Hole
Gather Jackson Hole
72 S Glenwood St, Jackson Hole
|Popular items
|Pork Buns
|$14.00
Crispy Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fresno Chiles
|Vegan Mae Noodles
|$21.00
Udon Noodles, Sesame Ginger, Roasted Mushrooms, Sauteed Carrots and Peppers, Kimchi, Sweet Soy, Cilantro, Grilled Lime Wedge (Ask us to sub Rice Noodles for GF)
|Beets & Citrus
|$12.00
Tarragon Vinaigrette, Herbed Goat Cheese, Roasted Baby Beets, Blood Orange, Pistachio
More about The Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Kitchen
155 N Glenwood, Jackson
|Popular items
|Pan Roasted Chicken
|$40.00
charred cauliflower, pickled pear, sunchoke cream
|Bibb
|$15.00
mustard vinaigrette, celery, croutons, white cheddar, fresh dill
|Burger
|$22.00
all natural beef, pork belly, white cheddar, pickled red onion, bibb lettuce, garlic aioli, brioche bun, bbq spiced fries
More about Palate Jackson Hole
Palate Jackson Hole
2820 Rungius Rd, Jackson, WY 83001, Jackson Hole
|Popular items
|SWEET POTATO JOJOS
|$9.00
Chipotle Lime Crema, Cilantro
|TROUT AND CHIPS
|$18.00
Beer-battered Idaho Rainbow Trout, Malted Onions, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$18.00
Wyoming Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Roasted Mushrooms & Onions, Arugula 460 Brioche Bun