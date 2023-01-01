Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve cucumber salad

SUDA

140 North Cache Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$8.00
Daikon, carrot, wakame, and amazu
More about SUDA
Bin 22

200 W Broadway, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$15.00
radish, cilantro, pickled red onion, citrus vinaigrette, crunchy grains
More about Bin 22

