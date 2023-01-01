Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve scallops

SUDA

140 North Cache Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Scallops$18.00
Ponzu dipping sauce
More about SUDA
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Kitchen- Jackson

155 N Glenwood, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (2265 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Entree$45.00
pork belly, smoked corn veloute, corn relish
More about The Kitchen- Jackson

