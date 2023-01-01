Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Scallops
Jackson restaurants that serve scallops
SUDA
140 North Cache Street, Jackson
No reviews yet
Fried Scallops
$18.00
Ponzu dipping sauce
More about SUDA
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Kitchen- Jackson
155 N Glenwood, Jackson
Avg 4.5
(2265 reviews)
Scallop Entree
$45.00
pork belly, smoked corn veloute, corn relish
More about The Kitchen- Jackson
Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson
Grits
Mac And Cheese
Bison Burgers
Cheeseburgers
Cheese Fries
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Jackson to explore
Bozeman
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Red Lodge
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Lander
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Bozeman
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston