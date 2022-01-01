Go
Jackson Coney Island

615 E Michigan Ave

Jackson, MI 49201

Popular Items

Loaded Nachos Deluxe$7.99
Homemade tortilla chips
piled with ground beef, nacho
cheese, lettuce, tomato and
jalapeños. With sour cream
and homemade salsa.
Two Specialty Dog Combo
Please choose your dogs and side and specify your drink in the notes.
Family Meal Deal$22.00
Our best deal. You get 10 coneys and a whole pound of french fries for only $20! Specify how you want your coneys in the notes below.
Chicken Tender Platter$9.99
Four hand-battered crispy fried
chicken tenders with fries, your
choice of dipping sauce.
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson MI 49201

