Go
Toast

Jackson's Bar & Grille

Thank you for choosing Jackson's. We are a family owned and operated Bar & Grille since 1993, located in Central PA.
You will find home-cooked specials, best wings in town, and fat juicy burgers!!! Open daily. Smoke Free. Kid Friendly. ATV and Bike parking.

1128 Main Street • $

Avg 4 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Wings$6.75
6 Boneless Wings$6.00
Cowboy Burger$9.50
12 Boneless Wings$12.00
Mac and Cheese$3.50
FRIES Jamie$7.00
12 Wings$13.50
Fries$4.25
Steak Salad$14.75
Cheese Burger$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1128 Main Street

Winburne PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Knight Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RE Farm Cafe

No reviews yet

Farm-to-table fine dining

Spanky's Courthouse Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moena Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston