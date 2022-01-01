Caesar salad in Beaches
Beaches restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about V Pizza & Flask and Cannon
V Pizza & Flask and Cannon
528 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$6.50
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about Wonderbird
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wonderbird
528 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, tomato, sunflower seeds, Parmesan,
recommended with Caesar dressing