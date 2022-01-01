Chicken salad in Beaches
Beaches restaurants that serve chicken salad
Buddha Thai Bistro
301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach
|Larb Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Lavishly seasoned with a mix of spices, red onions, cilantro, and toasted rice powder
V Pizza & Flask and Cannon
528 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wonderbird
528 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, tomato, sunflower seeds, Parmesan,
recommended with Caesar dressing
|FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
|$9.99
fried chicken nuggets, leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, shredded cheddar
recommended with Ranch Dressing
|CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.99
soy-lime marinated grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, red cabbage, edamame, Mandarin oranges, carrots, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles
recommended with Soy-Lime Vinaigrette