Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Beaches

Go
Beaches restaurants
Toast

Beaches restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Buddha Thai Bistro

301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Larb Chicken Salad$12.99
Lavishly seasoned with a mix of spices, red onions, cilantro, and toasted rice powder
More about Buddha Thai Bistro
V Pizza & Flask and Cannon image

 

V Pizza & Flask and Cannon

528 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about V Pizza & Flask and Cannon
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wonderbird

528 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.99
leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, tomato, sunflower seeds, Parmesan,
recommended with Caesar dressing
FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD$9.99
fried chicken nuggets, leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, shredded cheddar
recommended with Ranch Dressing
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
soy-lime marinated grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, red cabbage, edamame, Mandarin oranges, carrots, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles
recommended with Soy-Lime Vinaigrette
More about Wonderbird

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaches

Stromboli

Chicken Caesar Salad

Caprese Salad

Cannolis

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston