Chicken salad in Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
Buddha Thai Bistro
301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach
|Larb Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Lavishly seasoned with a mix of spices, red onions, cilantro, and toasted rice powder
SoNapa Grille - Jax Beach
2400 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach
|LG Apple Chicken Salad
|$16.10
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, roasted pecans, blue cheese, and apple vinaigrette.
Bagels R Us - Beach BLVD
14185 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.48
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
592 Marsh Landing Parkway, Jacksonville Beach
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49