Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Jacksonville Beach

Go
Jacksonville Beach restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Buddha Thai Bistro

301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Larb Chicken Salad$12.99
Lavishly seasoned with a mix of spices, red onions, cilantro, and toasted rice powder
More about Buddha Thai Bistro
Banner pic

 

SoNapa Grille - Jax Beach

2400 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Apple Chicken Salad$16.10
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, roasted pecans, blue cheese, and apple vinaigrette.
More about SoNapa Grille - Jax Beach
Consumer pic

 

Bagels R Us - Beach BLVD

14185 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.48
More about Bagels R Us - Beach BLVD
Renna's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH

592 Marsh Landing Parkway, Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
More about RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
Consumer pic

 

Bagels R Us - 3rd Street

4146 3rd St. S, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.48
More about Bagels R Us - 3rd Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville Beach

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cookies

Home Fries

Tuna Salad

Pork Belly

Cheesecake

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville Beach to explore

Beaches

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville Beach to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston