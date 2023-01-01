Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach restaurants
Jacksonville Beach restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Buddha Thai Bistro

301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry Puff$7.99
Flavorful potato curry chicken wrapped in delicious dough and fried to perfection for a satisfying crunch. Serve with house-made sweet & sour sauce
Ruby Red Curry$14.99
Ruby red curry, infused with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, squash, and garnished with fresh bell peppers and holy basil
Pra Ram Curry$15.99
A sizzling hot plate of spinach carrot and steamed broccoli, Served with our famous AMAZING rich peanut curry sauce
More about Buddha Thai Bistro
Item pic

 

Kaprao Restaurant

14286 Beach Blvd. Suite 26, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Red Curry Katsu カツタイカレー$13.99
Thai red curry with stewed gold potatoes, carrots & baby corn topped with katsu fried chicken thigh, shredded cabbage, sliced leeks & pickled onions, served with Japanese rice.
Spice level 2
Japanese Beef Curry　カレー$12.50
Japanese curry, tender chunks of braised beef, stewed gold potatoes & chopped carrots, topped with Japanese pickles: fukujinzuke and oshinko. Served with Japanese rice.
Japanese Katsu Curry　カツカレー$13.99
Japanese curry, crispy katsu fried chicken thigh, tender chunks of braised beef, stewed gold potatoes & chopped carrots, topped with Japanese pickles: fukujinzuke and oshinko, served with Japanese rice.
More about Kaprao Restaurant
Item pic

 

Karai Ramen Bistro

14286 Beach Blvd #29, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aomori Red Curry Katsu$13.99
Creamy robust Aomori red curry broth full of aromatic spices, made with duck & chicken broth
-Spice level 辛
-Scallions
-Red onions
-Onsen tamago (Japanese Custard Egg)
-Katsu Chicken
-Fresh Cilantro
- Fried Onions
Suggested pairings & add ons:
-Dai Dai IPA beer(Ipa brewed with oranges)
-Yuzu Lager (lager brewed with yuzu)
-Japanese sausage
-Spicy beef
-Cabbage
-Shishito Peppers
More about Karai Ramen Bistro

