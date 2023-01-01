Katsu in Jacksonville Beach
More about Kaprao Restaurant
Kaprao Restaurant
14286 Beach Blvd. Suite 26, Jacksonville Beach
|Thai Red Curry Katsu カツタイカレー
|$13.50
Thai red curry with stewed gold potatoes, carrots & baby corn topped with katsu fried chicken thigh, shredded cabbage, sliced leeks & pickled onions, served with Japanese rice.
Spice level 2
|Japanese Katsu Curry カツカレー
|$13.50
Japanese curry, crispy katsu fried chicken thigh, tender chunks of braised beef belly, stewed gold potatoes & chopped carrots, topped with Japanese pickles: fukujinzuke and oshinko, served with Japanese rice.
More about Karai Ramen Bistro
Karai Ramen Bistro
14286 Beach Blvd #29, Jacksonville
|Katsu Chicken Tender
|$3.09
|Katsu Shio Ramen
|$13.50
Japanese sea salt and dashi-seasoned duck & chicken broth with shiitake.
- Spice Level: None
- Curly Ramen Noodle
- Katsu Chicken
- Red Onions
- Green Onions
- Ito Togarashi
- Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg)
Suggested pairings & add ons:
- White Ale Beer (Japanese White Ale Brewed with orange & spices)
- Katsu Chicken Tender
- Fried Onions
- Shishito Peppers
|Extra Katsu Sauce
|$0.79