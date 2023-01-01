Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach restaurants
Jacksonville Beach restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Kaprao Restaurant

14286 Beach Blvd. Suite 26, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Red Curry Katsu カツタイカレー$13.50
Thai red curry with stewed gold potatoes, carrots & baby corn topped with katsu fried chicken thigh, shredded cabbage, sliced leeks & pickled onions, served with Japanese rice.
Spice level 2
Japanese Katsu Curry　カツカレー$13.50
Japanese curry, crispy katsu fried chicken thigh, tender chunks of braised beef belly, stewed gold potatoes & chopped carrots, topped with Japanese pickles: fukujinzuke and oshinko, served with Japanese rice.
More about Kaprao Restaurant
Item pic

 

Karai Ramen Bistro

14286 Beach Blvd #29, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Katsu Chicken Tender$3.09
Katsu Shio Ramen$13.50
Japanese sea salt and dashi-seasoned duck & chicken broth with shiitake.
- Spice Level: None
- Curly Ramen Noodle
- Katsu Chicken
- Red Onions
- Green Onions
- Ito Togarashi
- Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg)
Suggested pairings & add ons:
- White Ale Beer (Japanese White Ale Brewed with orange & spices)
- Katsu Chicken Tender
- Fried Onions
- Shishito Peppers
Extra Katsu Sauce$0.79
More about Karai Ramen Bistro

