Katsu curry in Jacksonville Beach

Kaprao Restaurant
14286 Beach Blvd. Suite 26, Jacksonville Beach
|Thai Red Curry Katsu カツタイカレー
|$13.99
Thai red curry with stewed gold potatoes, carrots & baby corn topped with katsu fried chicken thigh, shredded cabbage, sliced leeks & pickled onions, served with Japanese rice.
Spice level 2
|Japanese Katsu Curry カツカレー
|$13.99
Japanese curry, crispy katsu fried chicken thigh, tender chunks of braised beef, stewed gold potatoes & chopped carrots, topped with Japanese pickles: fukujinzuke and oshinko, served with Japanese rice.
Karai Ramen Bistro
14286 Beach Blvd #29, Jacksonville
|Aomori Red Curry Katsu
|$13.99
Creamy robust Aomori red curry broth full of aromatic spices, made with duck & chicken broth
-Spice level 辛
-Scallions
-Red onions
-Onsen tamago (Japanese Custard Egg)
-Katsu Chicken
-Fresh Cilantro
- Fried Onions
Suggested pairings & add ons:
-Dai Dai IPA beer(Ipa brewed with oranges)
-Yuzu Lager (lager brewed with yuzu)
-Japanese sausage
-Spicy beef
-Cabbage
-Shishito Peppers