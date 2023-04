Pork belly in Jacksonville Beach

Soy-sauce-seasoned broth packed with umami, tones of garlic & onion. Chicken & duck broth.

- Not Spicy

- Curly Ramen Noodle

- Pork Belly Chashu

- Green Onions

- Red Onions

- Onsen Tamago (Japanese Custard Egg)

- Fresh Garlic

Suggested pairings & add ons:

- Hitachino Yuzu Lager

- White Ale Beer (Japanese White Ale Brewed with Orange & Spices)

- Katsu Chicken Tender

- Pork Belly

- Spicy Beef

- Shishito Peppers