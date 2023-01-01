Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach restaurants that serve salmon

BBQ • GRILL

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH

1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.6 (2323 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
Grilled Salmon$20.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Buddha Thai Bistro

301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
Seafood Stuffed Salmon$22.99
Hand-rubbed with Thai spices and pan-cooked. Topped with bell peppers, onions, holy basil, almonds, asparagus, broccoli, and carrots and finished with red curry reduction sauce
SoNapa Grille - Jax Beach

2400 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
Honey & Chipotle Salmon$16.10
Crisps, apple fig relish, and shallot dipping sauce.
Abstrakt Filipino - 1500 Beach BLVD

1500 Beach BLVD, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
SEARED SALMON GINATAAN$32.00
COCONUT AND BAGOONG EMULSION. POTATO LEEK HASH. ATSARA SALSA. SOY REDUCTION.
