Avondale restaurants you'll love

Go
Avondale restaurants
Toast

Avondale's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Bagels
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Avondale restaurants

Southern Grounds & Company image

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
Flat White
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of microfoam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
Cold Brew$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Onion Rings$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
More about MOJO No. 4
Restaurant Orsay image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Restaurant Orsay

3630 Park St., Jacksonville

Avg 4.8 (3711 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Oysters$18.00
Gulf oysters roasted with bacon lardons, spinach, shallots, garlic cream, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Red wine braised short rib served with leeks, roasted mushrooms, and creme fraiche all tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta
Cassoulet$32.00
A whole leg and thigh of duck confit served over a rich stew of Great Northern beans and lima beans with caramelized pearl onions, English peas, fresh lamb bacon, and boudin blanc
More about Restaurant Orsay
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cowford Ground Burger$17.00
smoked cheddar, field greens, marinated tomatoes + garlic aioli on brioche
Salmon BLT$17.00
pancetta bacon, field greens, smoked tomato remoulade, marinated tomatoes on focaccia
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing
More about Biscottis

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Avondale

Salmon

Map

More near Avondale to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston