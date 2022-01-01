Avondale restaurants you'll love
More about Southern Grounds & Company
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
|Flat White
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of microfoam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
|Cold Brew
|$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
More about MOJO No. 4
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Mojo Q Salad
|$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
More about Restaurant Orsay
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Restaurant Orsay
3630 Park St., Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$18.00
Gulf oysters roasted with bacon lardons, spinach, shallots, garlic cream, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Beef Stroganoff
|$29.00
Red wine braised short rib served with leeks, roasted mushrooms, and creme fraiche all tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta
|Cassoulet
|$32.00
A whole leg and thigh of duck confit served over a rich stew of Great Northern beans and lima beans with caramelized pearl onions, English peas, fresh lamb bacon, and boudin blanc
More about Biscottis
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Cowford Ground Burger
|$17.00
smoked cheddar, field greens, marinated tomatoes + garlic aioli on brioche
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
pancetta bacon, field greens, smoked tomato remoulade, marinated tomatoes on focaccia
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing