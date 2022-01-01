Chocolate cake in Avondale
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Classic Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
|German Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Vegan Chocolate Cake Bites
|$3.10
Our moist avocado chocolate cake mixed with a vegan buttercream and hand rolled then dipped in a vegan ganache and finished with a pinch of vegan sprinkles.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten