Grits in Avondale

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grits Bowl
|$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.95
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Garlic Cheddar Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side