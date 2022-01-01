Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Avondale

Go
Avondale restaurants
Toast

Avondale restaurants that serve grits

Grits Bowl image

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Grits Bowl$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
Shrimp and Grits$18.95
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheddar Grits$5.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$3.00
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Avondale

Salmon Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Steak Salad

Cappuccino

Cake

Map

More near Avondale to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston