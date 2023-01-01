Muffins in Avondale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$4.00
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$0.00
Blueberry Muffin a tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin a moist banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
GF/Vegan Muffin$0.00
GF/ VEGAN Pumpkin Spice muffin with our in house made pumpkin spice blend, raisins, and pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
GF/VEGAN Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

