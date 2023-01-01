Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Avondale

Avondale restaurants
Avondale restaurants that serve pancakes

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
1 Pancake Only$3.75
2 Pancakes Only$7.50
Kids Sweet Potato Pancake$8.00
with whipped pecan-honey butter, maple syrup and one side
BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
3 Pancakes$9.50
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
1 Pancake$5.00
For when just need a little pancake in your life.
2 Pancakes (Short Stack)$8.00
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
