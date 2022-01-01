Salmon in Avondale

Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl image

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl$16.95
Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. Add Salmon.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
More about MOJO No. 4
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Salmon Salad$16.00
crispy shiitake, red onion, warm lentils + bacon, marinated tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon BLT$17.00
pancetta bacon, field greens, smoked tomato remoulade, marinated tomatoes on focaccia
More about Biscottis

