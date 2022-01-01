Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville
/
Baklava
Jacksonville restaurants that serve baklava
Casbah Cafe
3628 st johns avenue, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Baklava
$8.00
More about Casbah Cafe
Ruz Bukhari Grille - 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180
9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Baklava
$6.95
Layered pastry dessert made of filo, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup.
More about Ruz Bukhari Grille - 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180
Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville
Pancakes
Fajitas
Pies
Omelettes
Salmon
Lobsters
Gyro Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore
Southside
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Greater Arlington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Southbank
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More near Jacksonville to explore
Saint Augustine
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Saint Johns
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra Beach
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston