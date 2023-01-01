Beef curry in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve beef curry
Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23
11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville
|Japanese Beef Curry Rice
|$13.95
Traditional Japanese curry with 12 hours braised beef brisket, fried potato, broccolli, fukujinzuke, pickle & rice.
Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL
11105 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|(NEW) Beef Curry Ramen
|$14.99
A Curry Flavor Chicken Broth topped with Braised beef, half marinated egg*,Naruto( fish cake), corn, red onions, scallions and crispy onions
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.