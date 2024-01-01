Beef salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$14.00
More about Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$14.35
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!