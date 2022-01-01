Brisket in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve brisket
Culhane’s Irish Pub
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Brisket & Grits
|$15.00
Cheddar grits topped with house smoked brisket, demi gravy, sunny up egg, and caramelized onions
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Beef Brisket
|$19.00
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich Only
|$10.50
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|A La Carte Brisket
|$8.79
Aged beef brisket rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order
|Brisket Dinner
|$15.49
Aged beef brisket rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order. Served with your choice of 2 soul style sides and garlic toast
|Brisket Sandwich
|$9.99
Aged beef brisket rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order. Served on your choice of garlic toast or bun
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Wed: Salt and Pepper Beef Brisket
|$21.99
Slow Roasted Salted & Pepper Beef Brisket served with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms + Asparagus, Burnt Caramel Demi
Sugarfire Smoke House
12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Brisket Plate
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
|Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)
|$5.99
|Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)
|$18.99
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Beef Brisket
|$19.00
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich Only
|$10.50
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00