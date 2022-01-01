Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve brisket

Culhane’s Irish Pub image

 

Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket & Grits$15.00
Cheddar grits topped with house smoked brisket, demi gravy, sunny up egg, and caramelized onions
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket$19.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Only$10.50
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Cinco

809 Lomax St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Enchiladas$16.00
More about Taqueria Cinco
The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A La Carte Brisket$8.79
Aged beef brisket rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order
Brisket Dinner$15.49
Aged beef brisket rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order. Served with your choice of 2 soul style sides and garlic toast
Brisket Sandwich$9.99
Aged beef brisket rubbed with our signature rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order. Served on your choice of garlic toast or bun
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Banner pic

 

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wed: Salt and Pepper Beef Brisket$21.99
Slow Roasted Salted & Pepper Beef Brisket served with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms + Asparagus, Burnt Caramel Demi
More about Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
Item pic

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)$5.99
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)$18.99
More about Sugarfire Smoke House
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket$19.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Only$10.50
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
More about MOJO No. 4
Corner Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Taco

818 Post St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Burrito$10.45
Brisket, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans, and house-made sriracha
24 Hour Brisket Taco$3.95
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
More about Corner Taco

