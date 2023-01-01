Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

SLICE image

 

Slice - Oakleaf Town Center

9725 Crosshill Boulevard, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Slice - Oakleaf Town Center
Banner pic

 

ROCKY'S Wings And Grill -

8324 merchants way , jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
More about ROCKY'S Wings And Grill -

