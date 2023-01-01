Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken salad in
Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville
/
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Jacksonville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Slice - Oakleaf Town Center
9725 Crosshill Boulevard, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$10.99
More about Slice - Oakleaf Town Center
ROCKY'S Wings And Grill -
8324 merchants way , jacksonville
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.99
More about ROCKY'S Wings And Grill -
Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
Garden Salad
Pancakes
Risotto
Gyro Wraps
Steak Subs
Cannolis
Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore
Southside
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Greater Arlington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Southbank
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Jacksonville to explore
Saint Augustine
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Saint Johns
No reviews yet
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston