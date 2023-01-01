Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Ice Breakers Sports Bar & Grill

3605 Philips Highway, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy Chicken Breast Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served with French Fries.
More about Ice Breakers Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Falafel Wraps

Chicken Soup

Fajitas

Garlic Knots

Thai Tea

Cappuccino

Lobsters

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston