Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Ice Breakers Sports Bar & Grill
Ice Breakers Sports Bar & Grill
3605 Philips Highway, Jacksonville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken Breast Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served with French Fries.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$0.00
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.