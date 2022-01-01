Burritos in Jacksonville
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|The Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
A three farm fresh egg scrambled with a medley of Mexican Chorizo, onions, and cheddar cheese. In a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with sour cream and salsa picante
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.25
Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crème Fraiche and chives.
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|Burrito Shrek
|$13.99
Spinach tortilla, chicken, sausage, carnitas, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese dip on the top with tomatillo sauce.
|Kids Burrito
|$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, mozzerella cheese, lettuce, chicken or steak.
|Kairos Burrito
|$9.99
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. *Add your favorite protein*
Corner Taco
818 Post St, Jacksonville
|Carnitas Burrito
|$9.75
Carnitas, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans and house made sriracha.
|Brisket Burrito
|$10.45
Brisket, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans, and house-made sriracha
|Jerk Chicken Burrito
|$9.75
Marinated jerk chicken, sharp white cheddar, black beans, pineapple brown butter, and basmati rice.
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$11.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served, grilled onions and peppers, fire-roasted corn, lettuce & pico
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$9.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only
|Blackened Mahi-Mahi Burrito
|$11.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico lime cilantro dressing, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only