Burritos in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve burritos

Southern Grounds & Company image

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Consumer pic

 

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Breakfast Burrito$12.99
A three farm fresh egg scrambled with a medley of Mexican Chorizo, onions, and cheddar cheese. In a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with sour cream and salsa picante
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.25
Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crème Fraiche and chives.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Item pic

 

Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Shrek$13.99
Spinach tortilla, chicken, sausage, carnitas, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese dip on the top with tomatillo sauce.
Kids Burrito$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, mozzerella cheese, lettuce, chicken or steak.
Kairos Burrito$9.99
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. *Add your favorite protein*
More about Kairos Juices
Corner Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Taco

818 Post St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Burrito$9.75
Carnitas, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans and house made sriracha.
Brisket Burrito$10.45
Brisket, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans, and house-made sriracha
Jerk Chicken Burrito$9.75
Marinated jerk chicken, sharp white cheddar, black beans, pineapple brown butter, and basmati rice.
More about Corner Taco
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center image

 

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Burrito$11.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served, grilled onions and peppers, fire-roasted corn, lettuce & pico
Vegetarian Burrito$9.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Burrito$11.90
rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico lime cilantro dressing, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
black beans, scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, salsa + creme fraiche
More about Biscottis

