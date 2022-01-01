Cake in Jacksonville
The Red Gill Bistro - 4660 Salisbury Road
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Original Cheese Cake
|$9.95
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar - 1602 & 1604 Walnut Street
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake with Toasted Marshmallow, Fresh Orange
|FL Citrus Cake
|$7.99
FL Citrus Cake, FL Citrus Cream Cheese Frosting, Fresh Blackberries
Claras Tidbits - San Jose Blvd
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Signature Lemon Cake
|$2.85
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Cake Slice
|$9.50
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options.
|Almond Tea Cake
|$4.35
Our moist mini almond cake bite. Topped with our in house made raspberry jam. Brushed with a lime simple syrup and finished with toasted almonds.
The Local - Miramar
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|CARROT CAKE
|$9.00
Served Warm & Great for Sharing
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Sm Lemon Cake
|$17.59
|Lg Lemon Cake
|$31.89
|Signature Lemon Cake
|$2.85
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Cake Slice
|$9.50
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Signature Lemon Cake
|$2.85
|Sm Lemon Cake
|$17.59
|Lg Lemon Cake
|$31.89