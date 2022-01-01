Cake in Jacksonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro - 4660 Salisbury Road

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Original Cheese Cake$9.95
More about The Red Gill Bistro - 4660 Salisbury Road
Banner pic

 

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar - 1602 & 1604 Walnut Street

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake$7.99
Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake with Toasted Marshmallow, Fresh Orange
FL Citrus Cake$7.99
FL Citrus Cake, FL Citrus Cream Cheese Frosting, Fresh Blackberries
More about Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar - 1602 & 1604 Walnut Street
ce1ffc76-58c7-4136-b449-89889e98fb44 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits - San Jose Blvd

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Signature Lemon Cake$2.85
More about Claras Tidbits - San Jose Blvd
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Slice$9.50
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options.
Almond Tea Cake$4.35
Our moist mini almond cake bite. Topped with our in house made raspberry jam. Brushed with a lime simple syrup and finished with toasted almonds.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local - Miramar

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$9.00
Served Warm & Great for Sharing
More about The Local - Miramar
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Lemon Cake$17.59
Lg Lemon Cake$31.89
Signature Lemon Cake$2.85
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Slice$9.50
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Signature Lemon Cake image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Signature Lemon Cake$2.85
Sm Lemon Cake$17.59
Lg Lemon Cake$31.89
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Cake$12.00
Classic Chocolate Cake$12.00
German Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

