Cannolis in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve cannolis

SLICE image

 

Slice - Oakleaf Town Center

9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
cannoli$6.99
More about Slice - Oakleaf Town Center
V Pizza & Sidecar image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza - San Marco

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
Sicilian ricotta, maraschino cherries
More about V Pizza - San Marco
Consumer pic

 

Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd

6001 Argyle Forest Boulevard, Ste 16, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cannoli$5.99
An Italian hard-shell pastry filled with a sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filling. Made to order and sprinkled with powdered sugar
More about Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd
V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
Sicilian ricotta, maraschino cherries
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

