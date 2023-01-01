Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Le Petit Paris- Southside

7111 Bentley Rd , Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$3.95
Choice of milk with chai syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg
More about Le Petit Paris- Southside
Chai Latte image

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Chai Latte$0.00
Same as the chai latte, but blended with ice.
Chai Latte$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

 

Le Petit Paris

9965 San Jose Blvd, JACKSONVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$3.95
Choice of milk with chai syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg
More about Le Petit Paris
Chai Latte image

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Caesar Salad

Beef Curry

Tuna Sandwiches

Antipasto Salad

Boneless Wings

Collard Greens

Chicken Pizza

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

No reviews yet

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (908 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston