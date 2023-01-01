Chai lattes in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chai lattes
Le Petit Paris- Southside
7111 Bentley Rd , Jacksonville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Choice of milk with chai syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Frozen Chai Latte
|$0.00
Same as the chai latte, but blended with ice.
|Chai Latte
|$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
Le Petit Paris
9965 San Jose Blvd, JACKSONVILLE
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Choice of milk with chai syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg