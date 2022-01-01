Cheesecake in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza & Sidecar
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|CHEESECAKE
|$5.50
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Ginger Cheesecake Sandwich
|$4.45
Two decadent Ginger cookies holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
vanilla bean creme brulee cheesecake
fresh strawberry
Sugarfire Smoke House
12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Cheesecake - Slice
|$4.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
|Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
V Pizza & Tap Garden
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|CHEESECAKE
|$5.50
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Cheesecake Slice
|$9.50
Choose from a variety of in case cheesecake options. Call for variety options.
|Ginger Cheesecake Sandwich
|$4.45
Two decadent Ginger cookies holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
|Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
Stoner's Pizza Joint
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
|Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
|Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!