Chicken nuggets in Jacksonville

Ruz Bukhari Grille - 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180
9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville
Chicken Nuggets
$7.95
Golden fried chicken nuggets and fries.
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
Silkies Chicken Nuggets w/ Jerk BBQ Sauce
$7.99
6th and Walnut Chicken Nuggets
$11.99
Fried Chunks of Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh and Fried Breast along with Plantain Ginger Biscuit, laced with Gochujang Honey Sauce, Pickled Pineapple, Benne Seeds and Herbs