Chicken nuggets in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Ruz Bukhari Grille - 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180

9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$7.95
Golden fried chicken nuggets and fries.
More about Ruz Bukhari Grille - 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Silkies Chicken Nuggets w/ Jerk BBQ Sauce$7.99
6th and Walnut Chicken Nuggets$11.99
Fried Chunks of Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh and Fried Breast along with Plantain Ginger Biscuit, laced with Gochujang Honey Sauce, Pickled Pineapple, Benne Seeds and Herbs
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN NUGGETS$12.00
10 hand-cut nuggets, fries & Jack's sauce
CHICKEN NUGGETS & FRIES$12.00
hand-cut & breaded; served with fries & Jack's sauce
More about The Local

