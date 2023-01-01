Chicken pasta in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Whisper's Oyster Bar - Phillips Hwy - 8206 Philips Hwy #5
Whisper's Oyster Bar - Phillips Hwy - 8206 Philips Hwy #5
8206 Philips Hwy #5, Jacksonville
|Rasta Jerk Pasta Chicken
|$13.99
More about The Red Gill Bistro
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Blackened Chicken Pasta
|$14.99
Penne pasta with cajun alfredo sauce a medley of peppers and onions and sliced grilled chicken served with garlic toast
More about Claras Tidbits
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Chunks, Pasta & Grapes
|$7.99
4 oz of Chicken Chunks, 4 oz of Grapes &
4 oz of Pasta Salad, Served with choice of Kid's Side Items.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Chicken Chunks, Pasta Salad & Grapes
|$7.89
