Chicken pizza in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
14 JJQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
10" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA$14.99
10" JJQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza - San Marco

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza$13.50
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
Personal Size Pizza 10”. Cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 1-2 people.
Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza$19.00
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
More about V Pizza - San Marco
Consumer pic

 

Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Deer Lake - 4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13

4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan Chicken Pizza$6.99
More about Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Deer Lake - 4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13
Item pic

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza$13.50
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
Personal Size Pizza 10”. Cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 1-2 people.
Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza$19.00
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
Restaurant banner

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

4887 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA$14.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Belfort - 4887 Belfort Rd

