Chicken pizza in Jacksonville

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|14 JJQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
|10" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.99
|10" JJQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza - San Marco
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza
|$13.50
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
Personal Size Pizza 10”. Cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 1-2 people.
|Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza
|$19.00
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Deer Lake - 4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13
4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13, Jacksonville
|Naan Chicken Pizza
|$6.99
V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza
|$13.50
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
Personal Size Pizza 10”. Cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 1-2 people.
|Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza
|$19.00
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.