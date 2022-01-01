Chicken tenders in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|KIDS Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$7.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
|KIDS Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
More about FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville
|Chicken Tender (unit)
|$4.00
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
Dick's Wings & Grill
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|Kids Chicken Strip Basket
|$6.99
2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
More about The Red Gill Bistro
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Chicken Tenders & Fires
|$4.99
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$9.95
4 breaded tenders served with seasoned fries