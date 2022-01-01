Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

KIDS Chicken Tenders image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Chicken Tenders$6.99
Chicken Tenders$11.49
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
SLICE image

 

SLICE

9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.99
More about SLICE
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Strips$7.99
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Chicken Tenders image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.49
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
KIDS Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES image

 

FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender (unit)$4.00
More about FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
Dick's Wings & Grill image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strip Basket$6.99
2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fires$4.99
Chicken Tender Basket$9.95
4 breaded tenders served with seasoned fries
More about The Red Gill Bistro
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Strips$7.99
More about MOJO No. 4
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
Three Chicken Tenders and Plain Fries
More about Biscottis

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Garlic Knots

Garlic Bread

French Toast

Caesar Salad

Stromboli

Salmon

Greek Salad

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston