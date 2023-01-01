Chicken wraps in Jacksonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Casbah Cafe

3628 st johns avenue, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawrma Wrap$12.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken served as a Wrap with Choice of Hummus, Tabbouleh or French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Chicken tenders Tossed in hot sauce and wrapped with Fresh Caesar Salad
More about Casbah Cafe
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Caribbean Chicken Salad Wrap$10.29
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$16.00
red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
Kairos Juices image

 

Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chicken Wrap$13.99
Free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, extra guacamole, kale, roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese in a spinach tortilla.
More about Kairos Juices
Wicked Barley Brewing Company image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
ROASTED BASIL CHICKEN WRAP$15.50
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

