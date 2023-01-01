Chicken wraps in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Casbah Cafe
Casbah Cafe
3628 st johns avenue, Jacksonville
|Chicken Shawrma Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken served as a Wrap with Choice of Hummus, Tabbouleh or French Fries
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Chicken tenders Tossed in hot sauce and wrapped with Fresh Caesar Salad
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
|Caribbean Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.29
More about Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$16.00
red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Kairos Juices
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|Green Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, extra guacamole, kale, roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese in a spinach tortilla.
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|ROASTED BASIL CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.50