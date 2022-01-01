Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
Chili Dog$7.99
All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.
JAX Housemade Chili$3.00
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas-Style Chili Cup$7.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
Texas-Style Chili Bowl$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
JAX Housemade Chili$3.00
Chili Dog$7.99
All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Dick's Wings & Grill image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DWG Chili$4.99
More about Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Greg’s Chili$5.99
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Cup Greg’s Chili$4.59
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Greg’s Chili$5.99
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Cup Greg’s Chili$4.59
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points

1001 Park St., Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (8961 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas-Style Chili Cup$7.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
Texas-Style Chili Bowl$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Item pic

 

Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL

11105 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Thai Chili$0.50
Hot Chili Oil$0.50
More about Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL
Wicked Barley Brewing Company image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED WHITE BEAN CHICKEN CHILI$12.00
Smokey White Beans with Smoked Chicken Thigh/ Diced Fresno Chilies/ Cotija Cheese/ Crispy Applewood Bacon/ Chopped Cilantro.
​Allergies: Gluten Free

Even without Chicken, this is still not vegetarian.
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Greg’s Chili$4.59
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Cup Greg’s Chili$4.59
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Bowl Greg’s Chili$5.99
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Map

