Chili in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chili
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
|Chili Dog
|$7.99
All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.
|JAX Housemade Chili
|$3.00
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Texas-Style Chili Cup
|$7.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
|Texas-Style Chili Bowl
|$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
|JAX Housemade Chili
|$3.00
|Chili Dog
|$7.99
All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|DWG Chili
|$4.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Bowl Greg’s Chili
|$5.99
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
|Cup Greg’s Chili
|$4.59
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Bowl Greg’s Chili
|$5.99
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
|Cup Greg’s Chili
|$4.59
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
1001 Park St., Jacksonville
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Texas-Style Chili Cup
|$7.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
|Texas-Style Chili Bowl
|$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL
11105 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Sweet Thai Chili
|$0.50
|Hot Chili Oil
|$0.50
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|SMOKED WHITE BEAN CHICKEN CHILI
|$12.00
Smokey White Beans with Smoked Chicken Thigh/ Diced Fresno Chilies/ Cotija Cheese/ Crispy Applewood Bacon/ Chopped Cilantro.
Allergies: Gluten Free
Even without Chicken, this is still not vegetarian.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Cup Greg’s Chili
|$4.59
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
|Bowl Greg’s Chili
|$5.99
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.