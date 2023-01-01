Chocolate chip cookies in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.35
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
1808 Kings Ave, Jacksonville
|Rosa Lee's Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$4.00
Wafer thin lace cookies
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.35
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten