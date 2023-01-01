Chocolate croissants in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Le Petit Paris
Le Petit Paris
7111 Bonneval Rd suite 1, JACKSONVILLE
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.95
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.60
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.60
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten