Cinnamon rolls in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Main pic

 

Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD

3247 Beach BLVD, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$5.45
More about Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll (Saturdays)$5.55
Our soft and sweet hand rolled cinnamon rolls drizzled with a vanilla icing. Made fresh Saturday morning.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North, FL

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Rolls$0.00
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North, FL
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin, FL

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Rolls$0.00
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin, FL
Item pic

 

Karl's Cafe - 11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway S

11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway South, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
Indulge in the sweet, gooey goodness of our cinnamon roll. Each bite is a perfect blend of soft, fluffy dough swirled with a rich cinnamon-sugar filling, topped with cream cheese frosting.
More about Karl's Cafe - 11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway S

