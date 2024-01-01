Cinnamon rolls in Jacksonville
Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD
3247 Beach BLVD, Jacksonville
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.45
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Cinnamon Roll (Saturdays)
|$5.55
Our soft and sweet hand rolled cinnamon rolls drizzled with a vanilla icing. Made fresh Saturday morning.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North, FL
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$0.00
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Mandarin, FL
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$0.00
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
Karl's Cafe - 11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway S
11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway South, Jacksonville
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.00
Indulge in the sweet, gooey goodness of our cinnamon roll. Each bite is a perfect blend of soft, fluffy dough swirled with a rich cinnamon-sugar filling, topped with cream cheese frosting.