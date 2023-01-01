Club sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Bagels R Us - San Jose
Bagels R Us - San Jose
11629 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$7.48
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|The Club Sandwich
|$13.99
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|The Country Club Sandwich, only
|$11.99
Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, Buttermilk Drop Biscuit, Artisan Greens, Tomato, Dill Pickles
|The Country Club Sandwich, combo
|$18.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink